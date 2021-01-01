Brooke Shields and daughter get matching tattoos as 'special graduation gift'

- NEWS
Brooke Shields and her daughter Rowan Henchy have treated themselves to matching tattoos.
The Hollywood star took to Instagram over the weekend to upload a close-up snap of her wrist and her eldest child's ankle - both of which had been freshly inked with a tiny ladybird motif.
"A special graduation gift and memory with my girl," she captioned the snap. "I'm so proud of you, I love you more than words can say."
Brooke also posted a photo of herself, Rowan, and tattoo artist Hrukti Kokayi standing outside of Stefano's Tattoo Studio in New York City.
"I'm glad I could help commemorate this mom + daughter bond. Memories made," added Hrukti.
And the sweet gesture quickly attracted comments from the actress's celebrity friends.
"WHAT A COOL MOM!" wrote Debra Messing, while Sharon Stone posted, "So proud of you."
While Ali Wentworth joked: "Wait! Hold on! You guys said the tattoo was going to be "We (heart) Ali"? What happened?"
Last week, Brooke also shared photos from Rowan's high school graduation ceremony and prom - where the 18-year-old sported the strapless red dress her mum wore to the 1998 Golden Globes, when she was nominated for her performance in sitcom Suddenly Susan.
"I thought it was a special night when I was nominated for a Golden Globe and wore this dress in 1998, but nothing could have prepared me to see my daughter wearing it to her prom. Proud mama!" the 56-year-old captioned the post.
Brooke is also mum to 15-year-old daughter Grier.