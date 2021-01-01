Brooke Shields and daughter get matching tattoos as 'special graduation gift'

Brooke Shields and her daughter Rowan Henchy have treated themselves to matching tattoos.

The Hollywood star took to Instagram over the weekend to upload a close-up snap of her wrist and her eldest child's ankle - both of which had been freshly inked with a tiny ladybird motif.

"A special graduation gift and memory with my girl," she captioned the snap. "I'm so proud of you, I love you more than words can say."

Brooke also posted a photo of herself, Rowan, and tattoo artist Hrukti Kokayi standing outside of Stefano's Tattoo Studio in New York City.

"I'm glad I could help commemorate this mom + daughter bond. Memories made," added Hrukti.

And the sweet gesture quickly attracted comments from the actress's celebrity friends.

"WHAT A COOL MOM!" wrote Debra Messing, while Sharon Stone posted, "So proud of you."

While Ali Wentworth joked: "Wait! Hold on! You guys said the tattoo was going to be "We (heart) Ali"? What happened?"

Last week, Brooke also shared photos from Rowan's high school graduation ceremony and prom - where the 18-year-old sported the strapless red dress her mum wore to the 1998 Golden Globes, when she was nominated for her performance in sitcom Suddenly Susan.

"I thought it was a special night when I was nominated for a Golden Globe and wore this dress in 1998, but nothing could have prepared me to see my daughter wearing it to her prom. Proud mama!" the 56-year-old captioned the post.

Brooke is also mum to 15-year-old daughter Grier.