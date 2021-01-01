Nathalie Emmanuel determined to stick to her nudity boundaries

Nathalie Emmanuel has been forced to stand up to pushy directors who insist on including nude scenes in new projects, just because she bared all on Game of Thrones.

The actress played Missandei on the cult fantasy drama series, which was known for its risque scenes, but disrobing on the show has apparently made some industry officials expect Emmanuel to strip off in subsequent roles - and it's something she's had to challenge ever since.

"When I did Game of Thrones I agreed toward certain nude scenes or nudity within the show," she explained during an appearance on the Make It Reign podcast. "And the perception from other projects, when the role required nudity, (was) that I was just open to do anything because I did it on that one show.

"What people didn't realise is I agreed (to) terms and specific things for that one particular project, and that doesn't necessarily apply to all projects."

The Four Weddings and a Funeral star has been determined to stick to her boundaries when it comes to showing skin onscreen, even if that means walking away from top jobs.

"I've had people challenge me and be like, 'But this part requires that,' and I said, 'That's fine if you require that in the part; I don't feel comfortable doing that level of nudity. I will do this amount, you know, I can do this, which I think is necessary for the part,'" the 32-year-old shared. "Frankly, if someone was, like, 'Well, we need this nudity,' I would be, like, 'Well, thank you very much, I appreciate your interest but that's just not what I feel is necessary for this part and it's a difference of opinion and creative differences and that's fine.'"

Luckily, Emmanuel hasn't had to deal with too many rude encounters during the negotiation stages.

She added, "Nine times out of 10, people are much more solutions-based and want to come to a compromise... (and a) middle ground."