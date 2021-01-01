Newswoman Christiane Amanpour diagnosed with cancer

Revered news anchor Christiane Amanpour is battling ovarian cancer.



The top broadcaster, who serves as CNN's chief international anchor, went public with her health crisis on Monday as she thanked her colleagues for "holding down the fort" during her previous four-week absence.



Breaking the personal news to viewers of her daily show, Amanpour said, "During that time, like millions of women around the world, I've been diagnosed with ovarian cancer.



"I've had successful major surgery to remove it and I'm now undergoing several months of chemotherapy for the very best possible long-term prognosis and I'm confident."



Speaking from her home base in London, the British-Iranian journalist went on to express her gratitude for her medical team.



"I'm also fortunate to have health insurance through work and incredible doctors who are treating me in a country underpinned by, of course, the brilliant NHS (National Health Service)," she stated.



Amanpour, 63, concluded her message by encouraging others to stay up-to-date on all health checks, adding, "I'm telling you this in the interest of transparency, but in truth really mostly as a shoutout to early diagnoses.



"To urge women to educate themselves on this disease, to get all the regular screenings and scans that you can. To always listen to your bodies. And of course, to ensure that your legitimate medical concerns are not dismissed or diminished."