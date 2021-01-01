Kat Dennings and Andrew W.K. spark marriage rumours

Fans of Kat Dennings and her rocker fiance Andrew W.K. are convinced they are already married after the pair was spotted wearing what appears to be wedding bands on their left ring fingers.



The couple went public with its romance in early May, and revealed the musician had proposed just days later, but recently, the loved-up stars have been sharing photos on social media in which the actress is seen wearing an additional eternity ring with her engagement ring, while W.K. has been showing off a simple gold band.



The Party Hard hitmaker's new piece of jewellery was on display on Sunday as he shared a snap of the two snuggling in honour of Dennings's 35th birthday.



"HAPPY BIRTHDAY, @katdenningsss!!!" he captioned the shot, on which she commented, "I love you so much."



Dennings also uploaded the image on her Instagram profile, claiming he was the "real" gift.



Followers on both Instagram accounts were quick to weigh in on the suspected wedding bands, with one writing, "HOLD THE PHONE DID THEY GET MARRIED ALREADY (sic)?!" as another commented, "Is this your you guys are married now post (sic)???"



Representatives for the stars have yet to comment on the secret marriage speculation.



Dennings previously dated singer Josh Groban.