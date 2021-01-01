Designer Michael Costello accuses Chrissy Teigen of making him suicidal with her 'bullying'

Fashion designer Michael Costello has accused Chrissy Teigen of bullying him so badly that he had "thoughts of suicide".



Costello, who appeared on the eighth season of Project Runway and on Project Runway All-Stars in 2012, took to Instagram on Monday to claim that Teigen tried to ruin his career.



"I didn't want to do this, but I can not be happy until I speak my mind. I need to heal and in order for me to do that I must reveal what I've been going through," Costello began. "I wanted to kill myself and I still am traumatised, depressed, and have thoughts of suicide."



He alleged Teigen accused him of racism in 2014 after seeing what he claims was a fake racist post Photoshopped by a "former disgruntled employee".



"When I reached out to Chrissy Teigen to communicate that I was the victim of a vindictive cyber slander, and the everything she thought I was is not who I am (sic), she told me that my career was over and that all my doors will be shut from there on," he continued. "And wow, did she live up to her words."



Costello included grabs of alleged direct messages from Teigen, in which she is said to have written: "Racist people like you deserve to suffer and die. You might as well be dead. Your career is over, just watch."



He was then told by friends and others in the fashion industry that both Teigen and her stylist Monica Rose had "gone out of their way to threaten people and brands that, if they were in any shape or form associated with me, they would not work with any of them".



"So many nights I stayed awake, wanting to kill myself. I didn't see the point of living," he wrote, adding that he'd gone as far as writing suicide letters to his nearest and dearest just last week. "I wish no harm on anyone and I don't wanna go back-and-forth fighting with anyone. I just want people to realise that I, too, am human and this was the most inhuman treatment to ever be endured by someone who has seen their decades of hard work, years of building a brand, crumbled from one comment."



Costello's post came hours after the Lip Sync Battle presenter issued a second, lengthy apology on Medium for her past online behaviour, including sending "awful tweets" to reality TV personality Courtney Stodden, and insisted she was going through a long list of people she wanted to apologise to.



Teigen has yet to respond to Costello's allegations.