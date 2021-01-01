Ronan Farrow's Catch and Kill podcast to become docuseries

Ronan Farrow's Catch and Kill: The Podcast Tapes, which details his journalistic pursuit of sex predator Harvey Weinstein, is to become a TV docuseries.

The star reporter's book, Catch and Kill: Lies, Spies and A Conspiracy to Protect Predators was published in 2019 and was quickly followed by an accompanying audio series.

It featured the interviews he conducted with women who allege they were raped, sexually assaulted, or harassed by Weinstein and those behind the scenes who tried to cover up the former Hollywood power player's actions.

Now HBO Documentary Films chiefs have greenlit a six-part series for the U.S. network and its HBO Max streaming service, to be produced by Emmy winners Fenton Bailey and Randy Barbato and executive produced by Farrow. It will feature brand new footage and information.

The small screen project, also titled Catch and Kill: The Podcast Tapes, will debut on both platforms with two back-to-back episodes on 12 July.

More than 80 women made harassment, assault or rape allegations against the shamed movie mogul following parallel investigations by Ronan, for The New Yorker, as well as by Jodi Kantor and Megan Twohey, for The New York Times, in 2017.

In February last year a New York court found Weinstein guilty of rape in the third degree and a criminal sexual act in the first degree. He was sentenced to 23 years in jail.

A judge ruled on Tuesday that the shamed producer can be extradited from New York to Los Angeles to face further rape and sexual assault charges.