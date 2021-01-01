Paris Jackson opens up to Willow Smith about past suicide attempts

Paris Jackson has opened up about her multiple suicide attempts in a candid talk with Willow Smith.



The singer and actress, who is the daughter of Michael Jackson, told Rolling Stone magazine in 2017 that she had tried to kill herself multiple times, with her last attempt being in 2013, however, reports suggested in early 2019 that she had made another attempt.



In a frank chat with pal Willow on Facebook Watch show Red Table Talk, Paris admitted she'll always understand what goes through the mind of someone trying to end their life.



"A lot of people do feel regret when they try and attempt suicide, like a last-minute regret," she said. "There have been times where I did and times where I didn't, where I was upset that it didn't work.



"But I can say, several years later, that I'm really grateful that it didn't. Things have gotten better."



Asked by Willow what made her contemplate suicide, Paris mused, "I think it was everything, man. I think a lot of it was just not knowing who I was, being a young girl who was going through puberty and probably just a lot of my situation and a lot of pressure. It was really hard."



And online trolls were also a contributing factor.



"People would tell me to kill myself every day, and I was depressed," she explained, revealing at one point she was convinced one of her suicide attempts would be successful, eventually.



"(I was) just like, 'OK, I've tried and tried and tried, and it's really not working. Maybe it's just not my time, and that sucks,'" she added. "And for a while, I was just like, 'I'll just wait it out', which is so dark!"



Paris recalled a late-night pep talk she gave herself after a really bad day helped to stop her suicidal tendencies.



"I experienced self-love for the first time in my entire life," she told Smith. "It was this really corny moment between me, myself, and the mirror... It was so intense. Just a lot of gratitude. It took a really long time to get to that point."