Tyra Banks praises Victoria's Secret for recruiting diverse set of spokeswomen

Tyra Banks has applauded executives at Victoria's Secret for hiring a diverse set of women to represent the brand.



Back in 1997, the supermodel became the first African-American woman to be chosen to star on the cover of the lingerie company's famed catalogue, and served as a Victoria's Secret Angel until 2005.



On Wednesday, Victoria's Secret bosses announced plans to ditch the Angels and instead focus on a new group of ambassadors, to be known as The VS Collective, and accordingly, Tyra is thrilled by the concept.



"First is hard. First is lonely. But first is necessary. First is crucial so that a door can be opened for others to fit through. Within a 10-year span starting in 1995, I was the first Black @VictoriasSecret contract model ever. The first Black Victoria's Secret Cover model," she began. "The first Black VS model to do so many other groundbreaking things with the brand - as well as other brands. But after a first, must come a flow of more. A flow of different. A flow of unique. A flow so strong, a flow of so many that we LOSE COUNT."



Tyra went on praise the women who have signed on to be a part of The VS Collective - with the founding members including Adut Akech, Amanda de Cadenet, Eileen Gu, Megan Rapinoe, Paloma Elsesser, Priyanka Chopra, and Valentina Sampaio.



"I retired from the runway 16 years ago - and I'm proud that in my lifetime, I'm witnessing a beauty revolution. To the new collective of bada*s ROLE models, I may have cracked that door open, but y'all are charging through. Keep on keepin' on until we all LOSE COUNT of how many are breaking through behind you," the 47-year-old insisted.



The debut campaign for The VS Collective is slated to drop later this year.