Kim Kardashian 'can't sleep' if she has jewellery or cash in her house

Kim Kardashian still refuses to store any expensive jewellery or cash at her family home, five years after her armed robbery ordeal in Paris, France.

The reality star was bound, gagged, and held at gunpoint during a trip to the French capital for Paris Fashion Week back in 2016, and the traumatic incident made her temporarily ditch all her diamonds and pricey accessories.

She has since gone back to wearing a few lavish pieces for special events, but the robbery still haunts her to this day. As a result, Kim has made some major changes in the kinds of jewels she sports, as well as where they are stored.

"As far as jewellery, if I'm wearing something, it's borrowed (or) it's fake," the beauty explained during a Keeping Up with the Kardashians TV reunion special.

"No expensive items ever come to my home," she added of the Calabasas, California mansion she shares with her four young children.

"I have it all taken from security before I even enter my home. I can't sleep if I have jewellery in my safe, or money, or anything at my house. I just don't live my life like that."

Kim admits that although the incident was horrifying, it was a good wake-up call in terms of showing her what really mattered in life: "On a positive note, I'm a completely different person because of it, in the best way," she explained.

"(Before the robbery), I had to have the coolest car, the best rims, the best outfit, and I thought that I was the s**t because of that. I thought that made me.

"The things I valued before that happened were genuinely completely different than what I value now. It's fun to get dressed up and all this, but like, (material) things don't make me."

Her change in attitude extends to the bonds she shares with her loved ones. Although Kim was a "great sister" before the ordeal, she is now even closer to her relatives.

Sister Khloe added, "The significant shift in how she caters to her relationships and the attentiveness that she now gives her family as opposed to red carpets or things - I mean, our relationship has significantly changed (sic)."