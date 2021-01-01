Nicolas Cage's mother dies

Nicolas Cage's mother Joy Vogelsang has died.

The former dancer had been hospitalised in Los Angeles for two weeks before passing away late last month. She was 85.

The Face/Off star's brother, Christopher Coppola, shared the sad news in a tribute on Facebook.

"She had a very hard life with mental health issues...," he wrote. "I learned from my mama what 'affection' really means. I believe only a mama can truly teach that... Thank you for all your prayers and being with me the last few days."

Joy divorced Nicolas's father August, an author and film executive, in 1976. He died in 2009.

In addition to Nicolas and Christopher, who is a director, the couple also had son Marc Coppola, who works as a DJ.

Joy's funeral has not yet taken place due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

Nicolas is currently in the Cayman Islands shooting his next film, The Retirement Plan.