Hugh Jackman celebrates Father's Day in hotel quarantine

Hugh Jackman was feeling the love on Sunday after receiving a surprise delivery of his favourite breakfast to mark Father's Day while stuck in quarantine in an Australian hotel.



The Logan star recently left his family home in New York to travel back to his native Australia, and is currently in the midst of the government's mandatory 14-day Covid-19 quarantine period.



However, his wife, Deborra-Lee Furness, and their children Oscar and Ava made sure he didn't feel too lonely on Sunday as they arranged to have the actor's top menu picks from the Bills Australia restaurant delivered to his Sydney suite in honour of the holiday, which falls in September Down Under, but was celebrated in a number of countries worldwide on Sunday.



"Whilst it's not Father's Day in AU, it is in America and other countries," he tweeted, alongside a snap of his tasty treat, including bacon, eggs, toast, and ricotta pancakes, which he was eating for dinner.



"My amazing family surprised me with my absolute favorites from @billsaustralia! Happy Father's Day to all. #ricottapancakes #breakfastfordinner (sic)."



Meanwhile, stars including Reese Witherspoon and Kim Kardashian took to social media to celebrate the dads in their lives.



"Every day is Father’s Day over here!," posted mother-of-three Witherspoon, alongside a photo of her husband Jim Toth and their son Tennessee. "These kids are so lucky to have a loving/ kind/ caring dad like Jim. Happy #FathersDay to all the amazing Dads out there!"



Kim shared a series of family pictures on her social media pages, featuring her late dad Robert Kardashian, estranged husband Kanye West, and former stepfather Caitlyn Jenner, as well as brother Rob, and her sisters' baby fathers, Travis Scott, Tristan Thompson, and Scott Disick.



"Happy Father’s Day to all the amazing dads in our lives! Love you unconditionally!!!" she captioned the slideshow of images.



There were similar well wishes posted by the likes of Mariah Carey, Kate Hudson, Diane Kruger, Jada Pinkett Smith, Mel C, AJ McLean, and new mum Kelly Rowland, who gushed about watching her husband, Tim Weatherspoon, introduce their new son Noah to their six-year-old boy Titan.



"My Love, This moment I felt like my heart could burst, because I never knew the overwhelming feeling of seeing our little world, we created together, all in one pic!" she wrote beside a sweet snap of the memorable moment.



"I have watched you be the most amazing Father with our beautiful boys, you are all that I’ve prayed for and then some! We LOVE YOU BEYOND WORDS! THIS DAY and everyday we celebrate you and all that you are to us...! #happyfathersday".