Padma Lakshmi steps out with new boyfriend

Padma Lakshmi has gone public with her new relationship.

The Top Chef host was photographed holding hands with award-winning poet Terrance Hayes during an afternoon walk in New York City on Sunday, with the pair previously spotted packing on the PDA during an outing on 14 June.

Padma, who was dressed in a bright yellow dress and matching espadrille wedges, flashed a big smile at onlookers as she and her beau strolled down the street.

While the star is yet to comment on her romance with 49-year-old Terrance, a source recently told People that the couple had just started dating.

"It's early days and they're still getting to know each other," the insider commented.

Padma, 50, was previously linked to venture capitalist Adam Dell, the father of her 11-year-old daughter Krishna.

She was married to novelist Salman Rushdie from 2004 until 2007.