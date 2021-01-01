Scarlett Johansson to receive American Cinematheque Award

Scarlett Johansson will receive the American Cinematheque Award this year.

The 'Black Widow' actress will receive the accolade at a ceremony at the Beverly Hilton hotel on 18 November and has been chosen for the honour thanks to her diverse body of work and reputation as a "dedicated artist".

American Cinematheque board chair Rick Nicita said: “Scarlett Johansson’s career embodies the essence of the American Cinematheque award.

"Her immense talent has shone brightly from her movie debut as a child through her emergence as a megastar of blockbusters. She has acted in adventurous independent films with cutting-edge directors.

"She has starred in the most commercial of franchises. She has taken leading roles and supporting roles in movies budgeted big and small.

"Whenever she graces the screen with her luminous presence, the audience knows that they will see a dedicated artist at the height of her powers. We can’t wait to share in the next phase of Scarlett Johansson’s marvellous career.”

Last year, the non-profit organisation presented Spike Lee with the honour in a virtual event due to the coronavirus pandemic.

The annual ceremony is a fundraiser for the company, which usually has year-round programmes at Santa Monica's Aero Theatre and the Egyptian Theatre in Hollywood. The Aero reopened earlier this month after being closed for more than 12 months due to the global health crisis, while the Egyptian is undergoing renovations.

As well as following in Spike's footsteps, the 'JoJo Rabbit' actress - who began her career when she was just nine years old - is also joining the likes of Charlize Theron, Bradley Cooper, Matthew McConaughey, Robert Downey Jr., Bruce Willis and Nicole Kidman in receiving the American Cinematheque Award.