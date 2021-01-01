Nick Jonas broke his rib filming Olympics competition show

Nick Jonas sustained his recent broken rib while competing in a BMX bike race for a new TV Olympics special.

The pop star hit headlines in mid-May when he was reported to have been hospitalised while on the set of a new TV project, and now that show has been revealed as Olympic Dreams Featuring Jonas Brothers.

The one-off TV competition, part of U.S. network NBC's Summer Olympics coverage, features Nick facing off with his siblings Kevin and Joe Jonas in a series of athletic challenges, although one day of filming ended with the Jealous hitmaker needing medical treatment.

"We did hurdles, gymnastics, and BMX biking," he told U.S. breakfast show Today, "and on the BMX biking I had a little bit of a spill, which caused me to have a little bit of a broken rib, but it's all good, and it's gonna make amazing TV!"

Nick was then asked to name the most athletic member of the Jonas Brothers, but he tried to dodge giving a direct answer as he responded, "We're definitely competitive. I don't think the show did the best job showing who was the most athletic, just 'cause we were kinda out of our element a little bit."

Despite his injury, Nick admitted filming Olympic Dreams was "a lot of fun", and he's enjoyed collaborating with NBC bosses in preparation for the Summer Games, which will be held in Tokyo, Japan - a year after originally scheduled, due to the Covid-19 crisis.

In addition to the TV competition, the Jonas Brothers have given their new song, Remember This, a special makeover to cheer on Team USA, and they will debut the revamped track during their Olympic Dreams show, which airs on 21 July, two days before the opening ceremony.

"I always dreamed of being a part of the Olympics, but as an athlete! But the song will do!" Nick joked.