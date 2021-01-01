Steve Carell to star in The Rabbit Factor

Steve Carell will star in 'The Rabbit Factor'.

The 58-year-old actor has boarded the adaptation of the dark comic novel by Finnish author Antti Tuomainen.

Steve will play insurance mathematician Henri Koskinen, who knows most of the answers in life because he calculates everything down to the very last decimal, Deadline reports.

However, everything changes for the character when he suddenly loses his job, and other variables come into play.

Henri inherits an adventure park from his brother – its peculiar employees and troubling financial problems included. Most pressingly, big loans were taken from criminal elements, and the lenders are now keen to get their money back.

He also crosses paths with Laura, an artist with a troubled past. As the criminals begin to collect their debts and his relationship with Laura deepens, Henri finds himself faced with situations and emotions that simply cannot be quantified on a spreadsheet.

Amazon Studios have teamed up with Mandeville Films on the project with Todd Lieberman and David Hoberman producing the movie.

Toumainen, Federico Ambrosini and Alex Young will serve as executive producers on the film.

Steve is well-known for his comedy performances but has previously said that he will never pick a part to "impress people".

Speaking after landing a role in the 2018 drama 'Beautiful Boy' - which explores a father-son relationship increasingly strained by the latter's drug addiction - Steve said: "I never want to do a part in order to impress upon people that I'm capable of doing it.

"I like that the film doesn't cast blame. It doesn't make any moral judgements on people who have addictions and that's important. There is a certain level of scorn in our society that needs to be lifted and [the issue] needs to be understood on a deeper level."