Arnold Schwarzenegger files for declaration of disclosure in Maria Shriver divorce

Arnold Schwarzenegger and Maria Shriver's divorce looks set to come to a conclusion after a decade - following the actor filing a declaration of disclosure in the case.

The couple split after 25 years of marriage in 2011 when Schwarzenegger confessed to fathering a lovechild - Joseph Baena - with a maid at the family home.

However, very little progress has been made in the case since then, with nothing being filed in the case for more than four years.

But now it has been suggested Arnold and Maria are "trying to wrap things up", as The Blast has reported that The Terminator star has filed the final declaration of disclosure, which usually happens when a case is coming to an end.

In technical terms, the document "must be served on the other party before or at the time you enter into an agreement resolving property or support issues".

According to reports, Arnold and Maria share an estate worth over $400 million (£287 million), but didn't enter into a prenuptial agreement before their 1986 wedding, so it should simply be a case of splitting property and cash accrued during the marriage down the middle.

Arnold and Maria have four children together, Katherine, 31, Christina, 29, Patrick, 27 and Christopher, 23.