Jared Padalecki blindsided and 'gutted' by Supernatural spin-off news

Jared Padalecki was "gutted" after finding out on Twitter his Supernatural co-star Jensen Ackles is working on a spin-off.

It was reported on Thursday that Jensen and his wife Danneel were developing a spin-off series called The Winchesters, which follows the love story between Jensen and Jared's characters' parents. Jensen is also attached to narrate The CW series.

However, Jared wasn't informed of the programme, and only learned of its development when he saw the news on social media.

Sharing Jensen's tweet about the news, Jared - who played Sam in Supernatural - added: "Dude. Happy for you. Wish I heard about this some way other than Twitter. I'm excited to watch, but bummed that Sam Winchester had no involvement whatsoever."

One fan then responded: "This has GOTTA be a bad joke hello @jarpad @JensenAckles this ain't it sirs we're freaking out."

To which Jared replied: "No. It's not. This is the first I've heard about it. I'm gutted."

Jared also took aim at Robbie Thompson, the Supernatural co-executive producer who will write The Winchesters, in a since-deleted tweet, in which he wrote: "Et tu brute? Wow. What a truly awful thing you've done. #Bravo you coward."

The phrase, meaning "And you, Brutus?", appears in William Shakespeare's play Julius Caesar, and is said by Caesar to his friend Marcus Junius Brutus when he's about to be assassinated, with Brutus being one of the assassins.

Supernatural concluded in November after 15 seasons and 327 episodes.