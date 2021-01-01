Natalie Imbruglia responds to revelation ex David Schwimmer had crush on Jennifer Aniston

Natalie Imbruglia has responded to the recent revelation that her ex-boyfriend David Schwimmer had a crush on his Friends co-star Jennifer Aniston during the early days of the show.



During the Friends reunion special, which aired in May, David revealed that he and Jennifer "were both crushing hard on each other" when the show first began in 1994, but they never acted upon it as one of them was always in a relationship.



The Australian singer, who briefly romanced the actor in the 1990s, responded to the suggestion that there could have been a "crossover" between her relationship with David and his crush on Jennifer during a recent interview.



Appearing on The Kyle and Jackie O radio show, the Torn singer said, "It was such a long time ago I don't recall (anything strange going on).



"I do remember being on the set, and I remember everyone being lovely and really, really nice. I wasn't paying attention to whether they were giving each other, you know, little looks over my shoulder. I don't know if that was happening.



"I'm OK with whatever happened back then. It was a long time ago."



Speaking about their crushes during the reunion special, David revealed, "It was like two ships passing because one of us was always in a relationship and we never crossed that boundary and we both respected that."



Jennifer added, "I remember saying to David, 'It's gonna be really such a bummer if the first time you and I actually kiss is gonna be on national television' and sure enough the first time we kissed was in that coffee shop."



They explained that they channelled their real feelings for each other into their characters Ross and Rachel, who had an on-off relationship throughout the series.