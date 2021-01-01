Taylor Hill engaged

Taylor Hill is engaged to her boyfriend, Daniel Fryer.

The American model has been regularly sharing photos from her Italian vacation on Instagram over the past week, and on Saturday, posted an image showing Daniel popping the question with a picturesque seascape in the background.

Taylor, 25, also uploaded a close-up of her stunning diamond ring and a happy snap of the newly engaged couple.

"My best friend, my soulmate, I'll love you always. 06/25/21," she wrote in the caption.

Taylor's sweet post quickly attracted the attention of her celebrity friends, with the likes of Lily Aldridge, Hailey Bieber, Lily Collins, Jasmine Tookes, Martha Hunt, and Alessandra Ambrosio all sharing congratulatory messages.

"TAYLOR!!!! Congratulations!!" wrote Hailee Steinfeld alongside a string of heart emojis, while Sara Sampaio posted, "Sooooo happy for you two," and Adut Akech added, "Congratulations babe!! Omg, I'm so happy and excited for you!"

Elsewhere, Laurens van Leeuwen, the boyfriend of Taylor's friend Romee Strijd, joked, "Congrats!! Please hide that ring from Romee."

Taylor and Daniel first stepped out as a couple in February 2020.

Previously, the brunette beauty was in a long-term relationship with Michael Stephen Shank.