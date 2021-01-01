Naomi Ackie to star in Pussy Island

Naomi Ackie has joined the cast of 'Pussy Island'.

The 28-year-old actress will star alongside Channing Tatum in the thriller, which will mark Zoe Kravitz's directorial debut.

Naomi will portray Frida, a young and clever Los Angeles cocktail waitress who has her eyes set on philanthropist and tech mogul Slater King (Tatum). She skilfully moves her way into King's inner circle and gets an invite to an intimate gathering on his private island.

Despite the epic setting and ever-flowing champagne, Frida senses that there is more to King's island than meets the eye. She can't quite put her finger on it, but it fills her with a sense of terror.

MGM have landed global distribution rights to the flick, which has been penned by Zoe and E.T. Feigenbaum.

The 'Fantastic Beasts' actress is also producing the movie with Bruce Cohen, Tiffany Persons and Tatum's Free Association banner.

Zoe said: "I am honoured to be partnering with an iconic studio such as MGM for this project.

"Their commitment to the art of storytelling is something that I truly admire and respect. Naomi Ackie is an extraordinary talent and we can't wait to see her bring this role to life."

Channing will play the male lead in the movie and Zoe revealed how the 'Magic Mike' star was her ideal choice for the role and that they both crafted the character together.

She said: "Chan was my first choice, the one I thought of when I wrote this character.

"I just knew from 'Magic Mike' and his live shows, I got the sense he's a true feminist and I wanted to collaborate with someone who's clearly interested in exploring this subject matter."