Dougray Scott exits Batwoman series

Dougray Scott has left TV superhero drama Batwoman after two seasons.

The Mission: Impossible 2 star will not be reprising his role as Jacob Kane, the incarcerated father of Kate Kane - aka Batwoman - for season three after showrunner Caroline Dries decided his story arc had "run its course".

Scott did not appear in the season two finale of Batwoman, which aired in the U.S. on Sunday, but Dries told EW.com, "We ended up being able to really write to a good ending for Jacob, just kind of knowing in advance that's what we were going to do... It allowed us to give Dougray some really rich stuff toward the end."

She added in a statement, "Having Dougray Scott as Jacob Kane on Batwoman was incredibly special for all of us.

"An actor with his pedigree and reputation elevates any project, and he had great chemistry with his castmates. We loved telling Commander Kane's story for the last two seasons, and we will always leave the door open to have him return. We wish him the very best!"

Sunday's episode also marked the departure of Kate Kane, a role originally played by Ruby Rose in season one, before Wallis Day stepped in as her replacement for season two.

During the second series the show's focus began to shift to a new lead character Ryan Wilder, portrayed by Javicia Leslie, who took over the moniker of Batwoman when Kate went missing. Leslie will be the lead star of season three, which will premiere in October.