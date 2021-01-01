Jason Sudeikis goes public with new romance

Jason Sudeikis has taken his budding romance with his Ted Lasso co-star Keeley Hazell public after walking arm-in-arm around New York City.



The pair was first linked in February, amid reports suggesting Hazell had been one of the people to support Sudeikis after learning his former fiancee, Olivia Wilde, had started dating pop hunk Harry Styles.



Now the new couple has been photographed putting on a public display of affection as they took a stroll in the Big Apple on Sunday.



Sudeikis and Hazell have been friends for a while, having previously appeared in 2014 movie Horrible Bosses 2 together, in which the British model-turned-actress played Chris Pine's movie assistant.



She currently stars in Ted Lasso as Bex, the girlfriend of Anthony Stewart Head's character, Rupert Mannion, with Sudeikis portraying the titular soccer manager.



Representatives for the pair have yet to comment on the relationship news, but it's believed to be Sudeikis' first since parting ways with Wilde, the mother of his two young children, last year.