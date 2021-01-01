Jordana Brewster to pay ex-husband $5 million in divorce settlement

Jordana Brewster has reportedly agreed to pay her estranged husband Andrew Form $5 million (£3.6 million) as part of their divorce settlement.



The Fast and the Furious star filed her divorce settlement with the Los Angeles County Court, with the legal papers obtained by The Blast. In the documents, the pair's settlement details were revealed, with the former couple agreeing not to pay each other spousal support, but to split the money from the sale of their Los Angeles marital ?home.



As such, Brewster has agreed to pay Form $5 million, which represents his half of the property.



The documents go on to state that "any income earned by either party from the date of separation (13 May, 2020) and thereafter as a result of their personal and professional effort, including projects created or made during the marriage, shall be the separate property of the earning party".



This means that any money Brewster has earned from her current projects, including the box office smash F9, is hers and hers alone.



A judge will now need to sign off on the divorce settlement before it's finalised, but the former couple had previously agreed to bifurcate their marital status before finalising the financial part of their divorce - meaning that in legal terms they have been single for some time.



Brewster and Form, who share two sons, tied the knot in May, 2007, two years after meeting on the set of The Texas Chainsaw Massacre: The Beginning. She filed for divorce in summer 2020.



The actress is now in a happy relationship with her boyfriend, financial executive Mason Morfit, while Form is dating Baywatch actress Alexandra Daddario.