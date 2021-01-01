Pamela Anderson lands her own home makeover show

Pamela Anderson has signed up to front a home renovation series.

The Baywatch beauty will document the renovation of her late grandmother's abandoned property on Vancouver Island in Canada in Pamela Anderson's Home Reno Project, an eight-part series developed for HGTV Canada.

Producers at Corus Studios reveal the actress previously bought the Ladysmith pad from her grandma more than 25 years ago, after promising to keep the sprawling place in the family.

Anderson will be joined by her new husband, Dan Hayhurst, and her mother, Carol Anderson, as she revamps the rustic property using the services of local designers and craftspeople.

The series, expected to debut next year, will be a return to Anderson's roots in more ways than one - she made an early TV appearance as Lisa, the Tool Time Girl, in the first two seasons of Tim Allen's DIY sitcom Home Improvement.

Anderson shocked fans by marrying Hayhurst, her bodyguard, on Christmas Eve last year.