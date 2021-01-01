Courteney Cox & Zac Efron up for children's Daytime Emmys

Courteney Cox, Zac Efron and Mark Hamill have landed nods for the Children's & Animation and Lifestyle Daytime Emmys.

Officials at the National Academy of Television Arts & Sciences announced the nominees for their upcoming kids' categories on Monday, three days after the first round of the Daytime Emmys were handed out on Friday.

The latest Emmys will be celebrated in two livestreamed events on 17 and 18 July, with the Netflix travel show Down to Earth with Zac Efron up for Outstanding Travel, Adventure & Nature Program, and Cox's 9 Months with Courteney Cox in the running for Outstanding Short Form Daytime Non-Fiction program.

Star Wars icon Hamill's performance, as Vuli in Disney Channel's Elena of Avalor, has landed him an Outstanding Performer in a Preschool Animated Program nomination.

Meanwhile, Doomsday, Finding Love in Quarantine, The Girl In Apartment 15, Rekindling Christmas, and Take My Heart will compete for Outstanding Daytime Fiction Program, and Alexa & Katie, Dash & Lily, The Hardy Boys, Julie and the Phantoms, and Trinkets are up for Outstanding Young Adult Series.