Liam Neeson producing Unknown sequel series

Liam Neeson is revisiting his 2011 action thriller Unknown for a new sequel series.

The film featured the actor as a doctor who found himself hunted by assassins after losing his memory in a car accident and discovering his identity had been stolen.

Now bosses at U.S. network TNT have decided to pick up the storyline with a new lead character for a TV adaptation, and they're bringing original director Jaume Collet-Serra back to shoot the spin-off series, which Neeson will help to produce, according to Deadline.

Free Fall writer Sean Finegan will pen the pilot episode.

The original Unknown movie was written by Oliver Butcher and Stephen Cornwell, and was itself adapted from the 2003 French novel Out of My Head by Didier Van Cauwelaert.