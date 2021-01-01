Jamie Lee Curtis to be honoured with Golden Lion at Venice Film Festival

Jamie Lee Curtis is "proud and happy" to accept the Golden Lion for lifetime achievement at the 2021 Venice International Film Festival in September.

The actress, best known for her role as Laurie Strode in the Halloween franchise, has starred in films including Knives Out, Trading Places, Freaky Friday, True Lies, Blue Steel, and A Fish Called Wanda.

She will be presented with the honour on 8 September before the out-of-competition screening of Halloween Kills.

"I am incredibly humbled to be honoured in this way by the Venice International Film Festival," said Curtis in a statement obtained by The Hollywood Reporter. "It seems impossible to me that I've been in this industry long enough to be receiving 'Lifetime Achievement' recognition, and to have it happen now, with Halloween Kills, is particularly meaningful to me. Halloween-and my partnership with Laurie Strode-launched and sustained my career, and to have these films evolve into a new franchise that is beloved by audiences around the world was, and remains, a gift."

Halloween Kills follows on from the 2018 Halloween reboot, helmed by David Gordon Green, which earned more than $250 million (£177million) worldwide, and became the highest-grossing movie in the four-decade franchise.

It also set a new record for the biggest opening weekend in history for a horror film starring a woman.

Curtis added she "couldn't be more proud and happy to accept this award from the Venice International Film Festival on behalf of Laurie and all the courageous heroines of the world who stand tall in the face of seemingly insurmountable obstacles and refuse to yield."

Halloween Kills begins screening in October.