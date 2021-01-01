Jason Blum 'not giving up' on Happy Death Day 3

Jason Blum is "not giving up" on making 'Happy Death Day 3'.

The 52-year-old film producer worked on the two previous slasher flicks with his Blumhouse Productions banner but confessed that it was "challenging" to keep the series going.

Asked if the film would happen, Jason told SlashFilm: "I'm not giving up. That's like the next 'Purge' movie. There's nothing official.

"I think Chris Landon's one of the most talented filmmakers we've ever worked with. We continue to work with. And I want to continue that franchise some way.

"It's what happens when the box office really falls off on a second movie, it's much more challenging to keep it going, but I'm going to try. I've got some ideas up my sleeve."

The horror series stars Jessica Rothe as Theresa 'Tree' Gelbman – a murdered woman who is forced to relive the day of her death after getting stuck in a time loop – who revealed that she and director Christopher Landon want to make another film.

The 34-year-old star said: "Who knows? 2021 is a new year. I feel like there’s a lot of possibility.

"Once we get out of 2020, I think anything can happen. In 2020, not so much, but once we’re on the other side, the sky’s the limit, so who knows?"

Jessica suggested that Christopher already "has the idea" for another film and they both want to make sure it satisfies both themselves and the fans.

She explained: "All I’ll say is that I know [director] Chris [Landon] has the idea in his brilliant brain because he is a genius, he is a master, and he’s one of my favourite humans in the whole world.

"I honestly don’t know. Making movies is such crazy alchemy and chance, and a mixture of luck, money, and right time, right place.

"The thing that I know, and that Chris and I feel strongly, is we only want the movie to happen if it’s going to happen in the right way, to finish out Tree’s story, to really give support to the two incredible films that we made before, and to honour our fan base."