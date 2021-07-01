Rowan Atkinson and Kate Beckinsale among winners at National Film Awards UK

Rowan Atkinson, Kate Beckinsale and Ricky Gervais were among the winners at the National Film Awards UK.

The ceremony was held at the Porchester Hall in London on Thursday (01.07.21) to celebrate the efforts of those in the motion picture industry, with Rowan honoured with the Global Contribution to Motion Picture and Lifetime Achievement Award for his legendary career on screen.

The 'Johnny English' star said: "I would like to thank the National Film Academy for this special honour and all the film fans who have supported my career for so long."

Kate took home the Best Actress gong for her role in the movie 'Farming' while Ricky picked up the Best Screenplay award for his hit Netflix comedy series 'Afterlife'.

She said: "Thank you for voting me Best Actress at this year's National Film Awards UK. I wish I could be there to pick it up in person but unfortunately the COVID quarantine is stopping me from being able to do that.

"I want to thank all of our cast but particularly Damson Idris, who was the sun around which everybody orbited as is the most brilliant actor."

Other winners included Vanessa Redgrave, who claimed that Outstanding Achievement Award – a surprise accolade that was bestowed on her for her decades of contribution to the world of film.

Mathew Horne claimed the award for Best Actor in a TV Series for 'Gavin & Stacey' while T'Nia Miller won Best Actress in a TV series for 'Years & Years'.

The full list of winners at the 2021 National Film Awards UK:

Best Actress sponsored by GLabs

Kate Beckinsale (Farming)

Best Actor sponsored by Eden Perfumes

Adewale Akinnuoye-Agbaje (Farming)

Best Newcomer sponsored by Urban Veda

Mhairi Calvey

Best Actress in a TV Series sponsored by Initio Parfumes

T’Nia Miller (Years & Years)

Best Supporting Actress sponsored by Storm Label

Gemma Jones (Rocketman)

Best Actor in a TV Series sponsored by RICH Prosecco

Mathew Horne (Gavin & Stacey)

Best Supporting Actor sponsored by Heart of Suffolk Distillery

Khali Best (Blue Story)

Best Drama sponsored by Dechavel

Farming

Best TV Drama Series sponsored by Heineken

Beecham House

Outstanding Achievement Award sponsored by Initio Parfums

Vanessa Redgrave

Best Thriller

The Haunting of Borley Rectory

Best Action

Acceptable Damage

Best Independent Film sponsored by Gen Nee

Rise of the Footsoldier: Marbella

Best Screenplay sponsored by Samantha Siu Inc

Blue Story

Best Documentary

Liam Gallagher: As It Was (Liam Gallagher, Gavin Fitzgerald, Charlie Lightening)

Best British Film sponsored by Eden Perfumes

Lynn + Lucy

Best Comedy

Eaten by Lions

Best Animation Film

A Shaun the Sheep Movie: Farmageddon

Outstanding Performance sponsored by Chloe…With Love

Louis Ashbourne Serkis (The Kid Who Would Be King)

Best Feature Film sponsored by Storm Label

Lucas & Albert

Best Director sponsored by MONPURE London

Shelagh McLeod (Astronaut)

Best Producer

Ged Doherty, Elizabeth Fowler, Melissa Shiyu Zuo (Official Secrets)

Best Film Distribution Company

Evolutionary films

Best Film Production Company

Fable Pictures

Best Foreign Language Film sponsored by Irene Kol London

Jessica Forever (France)

Best International Film

The Boy Who Harnessed the Wind