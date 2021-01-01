Quentin Tarantino would love to cast Maya Hawke in Kill Bill: Vol. 3

Quentin Tarantino is still keen to make a third Kill Bill film and would love to cast Maya Hawke, the daughter of franchise star Uma Thurman, in it.

The writer/director insists having Thurman's real-life daughter play opposite her mother, who starred in the first two Kill Bill films in 2003 and 2004, would be "f**king exciting".

The Oscar winner already has a story in mind for the potential follow-up, telling podcast host Joe Rogan, "I think it's just revisiting the characters 20 years later and just imagining The Bride (Thurman's character) and her daughter, Bebe, having 20 years of peace, and then that peace is shattered. And now The Bride and Bebe are on the run."

Stranger Things star Hawke, Thurman's daughter with ex-husband Ethan Hawke, has already worked with Tarantino - she had a small role in Once Upon a Time in Hollywood.

After the 2018 revelation that Thurman almost died while shooting a car stunt for Kill Bill, it looked unlikely the two would ever work together again, but when footage of the near-fatal accident was shared online, the star insisted she would consider working with the director again.

"I understand him and if he wrote a great part and we were both in the right place about it, that would be something else," she told Entertainment Weekly.

Tarantino's not the only one with casting ideas for a possible third Kill Bill instalment in the franchise - Kill Bill: Vol 1 star Vivica A. Fox has suggested singer-actress Zendaya should to play her daughter.

Fox played assassin Vernita Green, who was killed by The Bride in front of her young daughter.