Catherine Zeta-Jones’s lips swell up if she eats certain foods

Catherine Zeta-Jones’s lips swell up if she eats any foods made with a certain type of flavour enhancer.



The actress has detailed her daily routine in a new video for Harper’s Bazaar, and as part of the rundown, she revealed she reacts badly to Monosodium glutamate (MSG) – an ingredient sometimes added to canned vegetables, soups, and processed meats.



“For me, it’s not just that I feel thirsty. For me, I look like I’ve had five rounds with Mike Tyson in a boxing ring,” she shared. “I have lips that look really pretty for about two minutes because they’re all plumped. And I go, ‘Wow, my lips look great!’ And then all of a sudden, they get really dry and really bulbous. It’s an awful, awful reaction that I have.”



Elsewhere in the clip, Catherine noted that she abides by a balanced and varied diet, filled with healthy proteins and lots of fruit and vegetables.



But she is a real creature of habit when it comes to her breakfast requirements.



"I do have very, very specific breakfast needs. In the winter hours, I'm a porridge girl. I have porridge with brown sugar (and) bananas, and I make it so the bananas are all soggy and full of brown sugar and I put some blueberries on the top, and I literally have that every morning,” the 51-year-old smiled. “When we spring forward, I go into my non-fat vanilla yoghurt, Bear Naked granola, blueberries, and raspberries. That is my summer months go-to breakfast.”