Jeffrey Dean Morgan joins Sarah Wayne Callies on scripted podcast series

Jeffrey Dean Morgan is reuniting with his former The Walking Dead co-star Sarah Wayne Callies to star in a new scripted podcast series.

Stranger Things actor David Harbour has also boarded the post-apocalyptic Aftershock, which is set in the aftermath of a massive earthquake which leaves Los Angeles in ruins, as a mysterious island appears just off the coast.

In addition to starring in the 10-part series, which Callies wrote and directed, she will also serve as an executive producer, alongside Morgan and Harbour.

Other castmembers include Bethany Joy Lenz, Tati Gabrielle, Janel Parrish, Russell Hornsby, and Rockmond Dunbar.

In a statement, Callies wrote, "I'm an island girl, raised in Hawai'i, and this is my story about what it might look like if a new island appeared - who'd go there and why, what they might be running from, what they might be drawn to? At its heart, it's a story about forgiveness and second chances."

"It's been wild, making Aftershock - recording in the pandemic - everyone gave their whole hearts, it was amazing," she continued. "That kind of support from actors I've worked with my whole career - to come in for basically no money and do such brilliant work to support this thing, that means so much to me, it was deeply moving..."

Added Morgan, "Aftershock is a labour of love. Recording during a pandemic gave us unexpected obstacles but by getting creative and bringing together old friends, we were able to produce an exciting and unique podcast filled with unexpected turns.

"It was a real pleasure supporting Sarah in this creative adventure and I can't wait for folks to give it a listen."

Aftershock is set to premiere in the U.S. on 14 July via iHeartMedia platforms.