Normal People sweeps the board at Irish Film & Television Academy Awards

Normal People swept the board at the Irish Film & Television Academy Awards on Sunday night, taking home nine prizes including a Best Actor gong for Paul Mescal.

The TV programme, based on Sally Rooney's book of the same name, starred Paul and Daisy Edgar-Jones as two lovestruck teenagers, and became a massive hit across the globe.

Picking up his honour at the virtual awards, Paul thanked director Lenny Abrahamson - who won the Best Director - Drama gong - and praised Daisy as "one of the most incredible actresses working in our industry".

Normal People also took home the Best Drama prize, as well as Best Supporting Actor and Actress gongs for Fionn O'Shea and Sarah Greene, respectively.

In total, the programme won nine of the 15 gongs it was up for - including cinematography, production design and the Script Drama prize for Rooney.

Other winners on the evening included Bridgerton actress Nicola Coughlan, who was virtually presented with the Rising Star Award by Star Wars legend Mark Hamill.

Accepting the prize, Nicola gushed: "I'm really shocked - oh my God, I'm so shocked. Hearing Luke Skywalker say my name is such a shock! I'm so proud to be an Irish actor, I'm so proud to be so proud of that!

"This is so special because all you really want is people at home to be happy with what you are doing. I was at the BAFTAs when Paul (Mescal) won and it felt like a win for everybody. So to be recognised at home is really so special, it's so amazing and I am so grateful, thank you so much."

Gabriel Byrne was named Best Actor - Film for his role in Death of a Ladies' Man, and accepted the gong from The Crown star Olivia Colman as he said: "Well that's a real shock to me, thank you - and I'm not just saying that. (The other nominees are) all great actors and I'm honoured to be among them."

The main list of winners is as follows:

Best Film: Wolfwalkers

Director Film: Cathy Brady - Wildfire

Script Film: Clare Dunne & Malcolm Campbell - Herself

Actor in a Lead Role - Film: Gabriel Byrne - Death of a Ladies' Man

Actress in a Lead Role - Film: Nika McGuigan - Wildfire

Actor in a Supporting Role - Film: Barry Ward - Dating Amber

Actress in a Supporting Role - Film: Sharon Horgan - Dating Amber

Rising Star: Nicola Coughlan

George Morrison Feature Documentary: Breaking Out

Drama: Normal People

Director Drama: Lenny Abrahamson - Normal People

Script Drama: Sally Rooney - Normal People

Actor in a Lead Role - Drama: Paul Mescal - Normal People

Actress in a Lead Role - Drama: Dervla Kirwan - Smother

Actor in a Supporting Role - Drama: Fionn O'Shea - Normal People

Actress in a Supporting Role - Drama: Sarah Greene - Normal People.