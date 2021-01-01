Bill Cosby considering comedy tour return

Newly-freed funnyman Bill Cosby is weighing up offers to make his onstage comeback with a comedy tour.

The disgraced actor was released from prison on 30 June, hours after judges at the Pennsylvania Supreme Court cited legal technicalities as they tossed out his 2018 conviction for drugging and sexually assaulting Temple University staff member Andrea Constand at his home in 2004.

Now Cosby's spokesman, Andrew Wyatt, has revealed the 83-year-old is considering a potential return to the road.

He told U.S. news show Inside Edition, "A number of promoters have called. Comedy club owners have called. People want to see him."

The Cosby Show star had served more than two years of a three-to-10 year sentence for the Constand case.

He has also been accused of sexual misconduct and worse by dozens more women in recent years, but he has always maintained his innocence.