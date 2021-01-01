James Gunn says he'll shed tears at The Suicide Squad premiere

James Gunn thinks he'll "break down in tears" at 'The Suicide Squad' premiere.



The 54-year-old director has predicted he'll be overcome with emotion when he sees the much-anticipated movie on the big screen.



He wrote on Twitter: "I’m afraid I’m gonna break down in tears just being at the premiere. #TheSuicideSquad (sic)"



James - who helmed 2014's 'Guardians of the Galaxy' - subsequently explained to his followers how a premiere works for the people behind the project.



He said on the micro-blogging platform: "Generally a premiere is cast and crew and close friends and family members, along with some studio execs and industry insiders, and a smattering of the public. Generally the more of the latter that’s there the more fun it is! (sic)"



Asked whether the cast and crew will see the film - which features the likes of Margot Robbie, John Cena and Jared Leto - for the first time at the premiere, James replied: "Yes, most of the primary cast have seen #TheSuicideSquad because we want them excited & knowledgeable while doing press. Most of the crew have not. (sic)"



Meanwhile, James recently admitted he kept a "file folder of characters" that didn't make the cut for 'The Suicide Squad'.



The filmmaker revealed some of the characters he considered including in the much-anticipated film, such as Deathstroke, Black Spider, Solomon Grundy, Livewire, Man-Bat, Chemo, KG Beast and Knockout.



He wrote on Twitter: "When I first considered taking the job of writing #TheSuicideSquad I kept a file folder of characters I was considering. Here are just a few (of many) that didn't make the cut (for now!)



"Every character in #TheSuicideSquad was chosen for a purpose, great or small, and although I love many of these other characters, they didn't serve the story quite as well. (sic)"