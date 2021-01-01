Scarlett Johansson: 'My daughter won't let me pee alone'

Scarlett Johansson can't find time to pee as mum to a six year old, amid rumours she's pregnant with husband Colin Jost's child.



The actress is yet to comment on reports she's expecting a little brother or sister for Rose, her daughter with second husband Romain Dauriac, but she can barely take a second to use the toilet with just one needy kid.



"She shadows me all the time, which is wonderful...," the star laughs on U.S. daytime talk show The Kelly Clarkson Show, ahead of this week's release of her Marvel blockbuster Black Widow, which was delayed due to the COVID crisis.



"I'm sure in a few years she's not going to want anything to do with me and so I should soak it all up but there's definitely times where she's on the other side of the bathroom door and I'm like, 'Rose, you've got to give me a minute, you've got to give me a minute. Mummy needs her time'.



"But she means well and I'd rather have it that way than her winding up wanting nothing to do with me," she adds.



The Avengers star married Saturday Night Live actor and writer Jost, husband number three, in October 2020. If the baby news is true, the child will be Colin's first.