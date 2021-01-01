Chris Eubank's son Sebastian Eubank dead

Boxing great Chris Eubank's son, Sebastian, has died.



The 29-year-old, who was a boxer just like his dad, passed away on Friday morning in Dubai.



His father shared the news with fans in a statement, writing: "Never did I ever imagine I would write these words or experience the feeling I now have at the loss of my son.



"My family and I are devastated to hear of the death of Sebastian just days before what would have been his 30th birthday...



"Sebastian grew up in Hove in England but in the last few years made his life in Dubai, where he had a wide circle of friends and was a leader in the adoption of a healthy lifestyle and of alternative therapies. As well as being a personal trainer and professional boxer, Sebastian was also a deep thinker who liked to challenge accepted wisdom.



"He was loved and respected by all who knew him and will be forever in the thoughts of friends and family. As a family we now kindly ask to be given space and privacy to celebrate his life and remember the son, the brother, the husband, the friend."



Sebastian fought under the name Alka Lion. He made his professional debut in 2018, and also fought on the mixed martial arts circuit.