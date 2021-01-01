Daniel Radcliffe is obsessed with chess

Daniel Radcliffe has started travelling everywhere with a chess set after falling in love with the game during COVID.



The Harry Potter star's assistant, Sam, has been trying to get him into chess for years, and although Daniel insists he's not very good, he wants to get better.



Radcliffe married his passions for chess and Lego for a recent work trip to the Dominican Republic, by taking a set he had to assemble when he got to his hotel room – and now he's playing every day.



"I'm not good at chess," he tells Live With Kelly & Ryan. "I am playing with one of my best friends, who is also my assistant..., and he is very good at chess and has tried to get me into it for years, and this year I finally cracked.



"I'm very into it, but I'm also very bad at it. It's a lot of losing, but that's all part of the process."



Meanwhile, Daniel is stunned to discover fans have been trying to recreate the chess scene from the first Harry Potter film on TikTok.



"I still haven't actually seen any of them, but apparently recreating Harry Potter scenes has become, like, a thing on TikTok, and that seems like the hardest scene to recreate," he adds. "I'm assuming they're talking about the one with the giant chess pieces... It's very ambitious."