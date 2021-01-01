Patricia Heaton marks three years of sobriety

Patricia Heaton has celebrated three years of sobriety.

The Everybody Loves Raymond star took to Instagram to share a video of herself on a 3.5-mile hike over the weekend, as she told her followers: "It's July when we celebrate our nation's freedom. Also, celebrating three years of freedom from alcohol for me.

"So, just wanted to share that with you. And message me if any of you are thinking about doing that, any of you are doing that now and need some encouragement or anything at all. Have a great day."

Patricia previously revealed that she decided to give up drinking in 2018 after realising she had become too dependent on it.

"I miss it terribly, but at the end of the day, I feel better," she commented to Parade magazine. "I noticed that I was looking forward every night to cocktails. And if I happened to go to lunch, I might have a glass of wine or Prosecco.

"I think it's something about your children leaving the house, and the things that used to anchor you are no longer there. You're a little bit at sea, and so you reach for the bottle to dull the uncertainty. I sensed that a bit with myself. … I've stopped (drinking), and my life has improved significantly. My kids are in their mid-20s, and I'll probably be in my 70s by the time I have grandchildren. I want to be healthy for them."