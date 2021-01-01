Matthew Morrison is a second-time father

Former Glee star Matthew Morrison has become a father of two.

The actor and his wife, Renee Puente, welcomed a daughter named Phoenix Monroe Morrison on 28 June.

In a statement issued to People.com, the proud parents wrote: "We Rise! Our family is now complete. Welcome, Phoenix Monroe!"

Phoenix is a little sister for the couple's three-year-old son Revel James Makai, but the Morrisons' journey to parenthood the second time around hasn't been easy.

Last year, the actor revealed the pair had "had a few miscarriages along the way," adding, "It's not fun stuff. But it has really opened us up to having the conversation and talking about things that are taboo or a little difficult to express. So, I think it has really bonded us together a lot more."

The couple wed in 2014.