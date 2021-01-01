Amandla Stenberg, Laura Dern and Donald Sutherland starring in Ozi

Amandla Stenberg, Laura Dern and Donald Sutherland are set to join the ensemble cast of the animated film 'Ozi'.

Djimon Hounsou, RuPaul and Dean Charles-Chapman are also among those lending their voice to the new movie.

The motion picture focuses on deforestation in the Indonesian rainforest, following the story of a teenage orangutan, Ozi, who is orphaned when her forest home is burnt down.

Amandla will voice the film's title character, Laura will voice her mother, Donald will voice an albino crocodile, Djimon voices Ozi's father, Dean voices Ozi's guide Chance and RuPaul voices Gurd, Mr. Smiley's son and heir.

The film is the brainchild of Keith Chapman - who is also behind the children's television global smash hit 'Paw Patrol'. Mike Medavoy and Appian Way Productions are co-producing the movie.

'Ozi' is being produced and financed by CGI Film and is in full animation ahead of a slated release in summer 2022. Tim Harper is directing the project with the screenplay written by Ricky Roxburgh.

Medavoy said: "It is a real pleasure to be part of Ozi, a film which has brought together creative minds from across the globe – spearheaded by talent from the UK – and I am happy that we have secured a stellar cast."

Adam Stanhope, co-founder of CGI Film, said: "It is a testament to the strength of the Ozi story that we have brought such influential partners and expertise on board.

"We knew that we had to assemble a global team to shine a light on an issue which can only be solved by concerted international action, so we are delighted to announce today that we have the backing of these Hollywood icons."