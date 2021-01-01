TikTok star apologises for sexual remarks about Millie Bobby Brown

TikTok star Hunter Echo has apologised for making sexually explicit comments about Millie Bobby Brown during a drunken livestream.

The influencer, real name Hunter Ecimovic, has been threatened with legal action for his "dishonest" and "offensive" claims during an Instagram Live session, in which he bragged about sleeping with the Stranger Things star last year, when she was 16.

He also made inappropriate sexual comments about the actress, prompting her representatives to issue a statement on Tuesday, which read: "Mr. Ecimovic's remarks on social media are not only dishonest, but also are irresponsible, offensive and hateful. Instead of engaging in a public discourse with him through the press or on social media, we are taking action to ensure that he stops this behavior once and for all."

Hours later, Hunter took to TikTok to apologise for his online comments, calling his rant "a stupid idea".

The 21 year old added: "I put up a livestream for about two to three hours, and in those two to three hours I was getting more and more drunk... I became more careless and I said stuff that should have never been said.

"My natural instinct when I see people doing that kind of stuff, or when I see what people are saying, I’m like, 'OK, let’s make it way worse and let’s antagonise', which is so stupid. But that’s how I decided to handle it."

And he accepts his comments stirred up a storm of negativity for Brown, adding, "People are trying to make it 10 times worse. There’s already stories that are completely not correct, were never said. It’s all being fabricated, because that’s what happens, apparently... You guys are spreading stuff that’s not true. Not at all. And then, like, you guys are just taking the information and just running with it. It’s like a little rumour about something, and then it gets spread, and now it’s like, it’s just like true."

Wrapping up his lengthy apology, Hunter admitted he is not proud of what he said, explaining, "It looked horrible on my family, it looked horrible on me, it looked horrible on my friends. I am sorry for doing that livestream. I should have ended it the moment it started getting bad."

But he still insists he and Millie were intimate, adding, "I'm not OK with what I said. I’m not trying to justify it at all... I never groomed her (Brown). I never put pressure on her to like me...? It was consensual on both parts. Her parents approved of everything. I was living under their roof."