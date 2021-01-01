Henry Cavill joins The Rosie Project

Henry Cavill is to star in 'The Rosie Project'.

The 38-year-old actor has boarded the cast of the new flick, which will be written and directed by Steve Falk.

The plot follows an unlucky–in–love university professor who creates an elaborate questionnaire in a bid to find a wife but meets an unconventional woman who doesn't match any of his "requirements", but may well be the perfect woman for him.

Matt Tolmach and Michael Costigan are attached to produce the film.

The 'Superman' actor has also boarded the cast of the 'Highlander' reboot.

Henry will front Lionsgate's reimagining of the 1986 fantasy movie with 'John Wick' director Chad Stahelski helming the project.

The original flick starred Sir Sean Connery, Christopher Lambert and Clancy Brown as immortal beings who hunt down one another to collect more power. The movie, notable for its 'There can only be one' catchphrase and Queen soundtrack, spawned four sequels and three spin-off TV series.

It is not clear if Henry will be playing a brand new character in the universe or one from a previous project.

The reboot has been in the pipeline for a while with figures such as Ryan Reynolds and Justin Lin involved at various points but sources say these latest developments coming together put the movie into position to start production.

Henry has also been confirmed to be returning alongside Millie Bobby Brown in Netflix's 'Enola Holmes' sequel – where he will reprise his role as Sherlock Holmes.

A tweet by the streaming giant read: "The sequel is afoot!

"The adventure continues as Millie Bobby Brown & Henry Cavill return to the world of ENOLA HOLMES, reteaming with director Harry Bradbeer & writer Jack Thorne on a second film based on Nancy Springer’s book series about Sherlock Holmes’ brilliant sister."