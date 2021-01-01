Lockdown triggered Kim Kardashian's agoraphobia following Paris robbery

Kim Kardashian has been struggling with her anxiety amid the loosening of Covid-19 restrictions around the world.



The mother-of-four spoke to sister Khloe in a bonus clip from their reality show Keeping Up With The Kardashians, and explained that the lockdown that came with the pandemic reminded her of how she stayed at home in the wake of the terrifying robbery in 2016, when she was held at gunpoint in her Paris hotel.



“I feel like I had agoraphobia definitely after my robbery in Paris,” she mused. “Like definitely would stay in, hated to go out, I didn’t want anybody to know where I was and didn’t want to be seen."



Then, as she began to get over her fears and doubts, lockdown happened and she was back to square one.



“I felt I was just getting back into it, I had just gone to Paris, just started traveling and then quarantine happened and now I’m, like, such a freak all over again and never want to leave,” she sighed.



Trying to reassure her sibling, Khloe replied: "We don’t know what else is coming. Everything is so scary. Protect yourself and your family at all costs. Do what you want to do.”



The reality series ended on June 10 after 20 seasons.