Jason Momoa designs limited clothing collection for Harley Davidson

Actor Jason Momoa is giving bikers a style makeover by teaming up with Harley Davidson officials to launch his own capsule collection.

The Aquaman star is marrying his love of motorcycles with his family history to produce the limited edition Harley Davidson X Jason Momoa line.

Sharing the news with fans on Instagram, he wrote, "I’ve always wanted to create my own clothing line with @HarleyDavidson, and now that vision has come to life.

"I’m so stoked to bring you the H-D X Momoa Collection where I’ve infused my Aloha spirit into classic #HarleyDavidson designs that celebrate our love for the open road. Proud to say the entire collection is All-American made."

The company took to socials to announce the collection as well, with a video of Momoa riding a motorcycle and showcasing shirts and pants from the collection."Introducing the H-D X Jason Momoa Collection. Our iconic patterns and designs merge with @prideofgypsies Aloha spirit, creating a colorful collection that celebrates his love for the open road. Every piece tells a different story. All-American made"

The announcement comes days after the actor shared an extended trailer for his upcoming film, Dune – the release of which has been pushed back multiple times this year due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.