Lupita Nyong'o and Mark Hamill land Daytime Emmy wins

Actors Lupita Nyong'o and Mark Hamill have emerged victorious in the children's and animation categories at the 2021 Daytime Emmy Awards.

Organisation officials kicked off a two-day livestream event on Saturday to celebrate the winners in the children's, animation and lifestyle sections, weeks after the main Daytime Emmys ceremony was held in late June.

Us star Nyong'o picked up Outstanding Limited Performance in a Children's Program for serving as storyteller in Bookmarks: Celebrating Black Voices, while Hamill claimed the prize of Outstanding Performer in a Preschool Animated Program for his voice work in Elena of Avalor.

The Baby-Sitters Club star Sophie Grace was named Outstanding Younger Performer in a Children's Program, Parker Simmons landed Outstanding Performer in a Daytime Animated Program for Mao Mao: Heroes of Pure Heart, and Jace Chapman was awarded Outstanding Principal Performance in a Children's Program for The Healing Powers of Dude.

Other winners during Saturday's presentation included The Adventures of Paddington (Outstanding Preschool Children's Animated Series), Hilda (Outstanding Children's Animated Series), Sesame Street (Outstanding Directing Team for a Preschool, Children's or Family Viewing Program), and Phineas and Ferb the Movie: Candace Against the Universe (Outstanding Writing Team for a Daytime Animated Program).