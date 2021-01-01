Anne Hathaway 'ghosted' fraudster ex as soon as he was arrested

Anne Hathaway never spoke to her ex-boyfriend, Raffaello Follieri, again after telling him she loved him "forever" during a phone chat just before his fraud arrest.

The Oscar winner turned her back on the conman on the same day Follieri's wild past came back to bite him in June, 2008.

Follieri tells DailyMail.com he still can't believe how quickly Anne axed him from her life and moved on.

"That night Annie phoned me from Los Angeles, where she was doing press," Raffaello recalls. "We were on the phone for 10 minutes talking about when she might come home. If I remember, Annie's last words were 'I love you forever' and we ended the call.

"That was 2am on June 24, 2008. At 6am I was arrested. I never spoke to Annie again." The actress had dated the Italian businessman for four years before they split.

"I never, never, never (heard from her again)," he explains. "I think she made a business decision. She decided saving her career was most important. I am not bitter. You can look in my eyes. I don't have anger but I've been hurt."

Follieri spent five years in prison after pleading guilty to swindling millions from real estate investors. He was subsequently deported to Italy and banned from entering the United States again.

Hathaway rebounded by dating Adam Shulman, who she wed in 2012. The couple has two sons. Raffaello also has a second child on the way after finding love with his wife, Konstantina.