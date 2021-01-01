Ryan Reynolds made the first move with Blake Lively

Ryan Reynolds has revealed how he made the first move with his now-wife Blake Lively.

The couple began dating in October 2011 after meeting on the set of failed superhero movie Green Lantern, and married in South Carolina in September the following year.

During a recent appearance on the SmartLess podcast, the Deadpool actor opened up to fellow stars Jason Bateman, Sean Hayes and Will Arnett about wooing Lively while working together on the 2011 film.

"I met Blake on the darkest crease in the anus of the universe called Green Lantern," the 44-year-old joked. "We were friends and buddies and about a year and a half later we went on a double date but we were dating separate people."

They kept in touch casually, before riding together on a train to Boston.

"Next thing you know, she was going to Boston, I was going to Boston and I said, 'Well, I'll ride with you.' We got on the train and we rode together," he said. "I was just begging her to sleep with me."

Within a week of the train journey, the couple had agreed to buy a house together, with Reynolds described his lasting commitment to the 33-year-old as something "like out of a fairytale".

The couple shares three daughters - James, six, Inez, four, and Betty, who will turn two in October.