Lena Waithe developing Mary Tyler Moore documentary

Writer-actress Lena Waithe is bringing U.S. sitcom icon Mary Tyler Moore back from beyond the grave for a new documentary project.



The Master of None star will develop the film through her Hillman Grad Productions firm, alongside bosses at Endeavor Content, who have acquired the rights to Moore's life from the late actress' estate executors.



The documentary will serve as the first authorised recap of Moore's life, exploring her rise to fame on The Dick Van Dyke Show and how she used her own sitcom, The Mary Tyler Moore Show, to challenge gender stereotypes in the 1970s.



Being Mary: The Mary Tyler Moore Documentary will be directed by Soul of a Nation's James Adolphus, with Waithe serving as a producer, alongside Moore's widower, Robert Levine.



"Mary Tyler Moore is an icon, mystery and an inspiration," Waithe wrote in a statement.



"With the help of her loving husband, Robert, and her friends and colleagues we hope to reveal that America's sweetheart was more human than they ever imagined and was often put on a pedestal she never felt comfortable standing on."



Adolphus added: "We love Mary for embodying the modern woman on television and defining a vision of womanhood that continues to inspire generations of Americans.



"In Being Mary, we honor that legacy by sharing her brilliant and nuanced life story. To have Lena and Robert's support in this endeavor is both humbling and an honor."



The documentary is expected to be released next year.



Moore died in 2017, aged 80.