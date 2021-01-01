Demi Lovato films first sex scene

Demi Lovato had a "little anxiety" while filming their first sex scene.



The non-binary star, who is currently filming new NBC food-related comedy Hungry, shared the news with fans on Instagram on Tuesday.



"Had to film a sex scene today. My first one!" the Cool For the Summer singer wrote, while also sharing a sultry selfie of themselves in black underwear. "I had a little anxiety going into it but the cast and crew were so professional and easy to work with, it calmed me down immediately.



"Then, I thought about how proud I am for being able to feel comfortable enough in my skin to do that. I rarely ever showed my arms before... now I'm in this!! (Granted, it barely shows anything BUT STILL)."



Despite experiencing a few nerves, Demi, who uses they/them pronouns, felt empowered when it came to the love scenes.



They added: "I don't always feel good in my skin, so when I do, AND I feel sexy enough to post - I do just that! It's important to celebrate the little wins. Yay for this random burst of body confidence and yay for awkward hilarious sex."



The news comes a few days after Demi shared a photo of themselves naked in the bath, writing: "I feel the sexiest in the bathtub w (with) no makeup, no extensions, no lashes... naked. Just me in my purest form.



"I don't always feel comfortable in my skin/body so I'm beyond grateful that in these moments, when I'm most vulnerable I can feel beautiful & accept myself as is."



Hungry will follow "a group of friends who belong to a food-issues group helping one another as they look for love, success and the perfect thing in the fridge that's going to make it all better".



Demi has been cast as Teddy, a food stylist who is trying to have a healthy relationship with food while dating men.